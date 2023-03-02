NDC should forget victory in 2024 following Tinubu’s victory – Apostle

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, the Founder of Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, says the victory of Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu will pave the way for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the 2024 general elections.

The man of God told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that” if the incumbent wins, the NDC should be prepared for the same fate. If the incumbent in Nigeria wins, then Mahama and the NDC should be prepared for a similar fate”.



He said ”since 2011, whatever happened in Nigeria, happens in Ghana. It was based in the convent between God and former President Kufour on the Jubilee covenant. The NDC took over and refused to continue with the covenant.

"If Mahama wants to come back, then the NDC should stand firm if they want to win. There are some things they should do to break that pattern they have with Nigeria.”



“If the NDC refuses to take action, they will lose the elections, the NPP will break the 8 and that will make the NDC become just like the CPP which lost its relevance after the death of Kwame Nkrumah.”