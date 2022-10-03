NDC should formalize partnership with American critic of government - NPP

Prof. Steve Hanke

National Communications officer of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Richard Ahiagbah has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, to 'employ' an American economist and academician, Prof. Steve Hanke.

Ahiagbah holds that Hanke who has become a serial economic critic of the government was engaging in actions that inured to the NDC's benefit hence his call.



"Perhaps it is time for the NDC to formalize and announce their partnership with Steve Hanke because it is obvious," he tweeted.



Days before, the Communications Director had also suggested that the NDC should replace outgoing General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah with Prof. Hanke.



"The NDC's Steve Hanke is a perfect replacement for General Mosquito," his tweet of September 30, 2022 read.

Among Steve Hanke's recent diagnosis of the economy is that it was tanking – an expression which means the economy is down and there are fears of a recession.



He has in on numerous occasions blamed the Akufo-Addo-led administration for putting the economy in a dire situation.



He has separately taken swipes at the Vice President, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Minister of Finance and more recently, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP.



