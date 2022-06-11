NDC should not compare apples with oranges – Nana Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, a deputy General Secretary of NPP, has admonished the opposition NDC not to compare itself with the NPP in terms of economic development under the fourth republic.

Some members of NDC at the celebration of the party's 30th anniversary claim that it has achieved more regarding development than any other party under the fourth republic.



Reacting to these claims on Joy FM's Top Story programme on Friday, Nana Obiri Boahen stated his part has rather recorded unprecedented achievements.



“A lot of structures have been put up by the NPP government. Structures which were abandoned during Acheampong’s era, as for NPP, we are proud of our credentials, we are proud of our achievements. Let me wish them a happy anniversary but for goodness sake, they should not make the slightest mistake of comparing apples with oranges,” he explained,



Contrary to the NDC’s belief, Nana Obiri Boahen emphasised that the Social Democrats have “for far too long been making unnecessary and ugly noise as to how they have been able to push this country forward”.



Nana Obiri Boahen then called for a discussion on the achievement of both parties.

Background



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of NDC, touted the party's achievements at the anniversary, describing it as the most enduring and successful party in the fourth Republic.



“NDC has contributed to the development of the country more than any political party in the Fourth Republic,” he said at a ceremony to mark 30 years of the party.



He added that the NDC is proud of its accomplishments over the past 30 years, citing the numerous infrastructure projects and policies the party introduced while in power.



“All other expansion of the energy mix has been spearheaded by the NDC to the extent that when the NPP came to power, they were complaining that we had more power than is needed..," Samuel Ofosu Ampofo stressed.