NDC stalwart in Northern Region dies

File Photo

The death has been reported of a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region Alhaji Mahama Jamoni.

The businessman who is former Constituency Chairman for Gushegu and a financier of the party died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was on admission receiving treatment.



He is credited to have led the NDC to snatch the Gushegu seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008 and was a force behind public transport in the area.



A statement from the Northern Regional Secretariat of the NDC signed by Mohammed Abdul Salam confirming his death reads: "SAD NEWS! ???????????? Inna Lillaahi Wa Innaa Ilaihi Raajiuun!

"The Nothern Regional Secretariat with the consent of the Jamoni family of Gushegu announces for the information of the NDC family and the general public, the passing to glory of Our father and former Chairman Alhaji Jamoni. The sad event occurred early this morning after a short illness. The body will be moved from TTH for Burial scheduled for 1:00 pm this afternoon.



"Arrangements are currently ongoing @ the Jamoni family home in Changli. We pray Allah grants our father jannatul Firdaus”