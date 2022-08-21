0
NDC stalwarts attend funerals of Togbui Dziku III, fallen hero at Dagbamatey

Sun, 21 Aug 2022

The Akatsi South branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, August 20, 2022, joined mourners from all walks of life to commiserate with the people of Gefia, Dzogadzey, Xavi, and Dagbamatey in the Akatsi South Constituency.

The team later in the day proceeded to Wute to pay their last respects to the late Mr. Rapheal Kadzaku.

The two major political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi South Municipality put their political affiliations aside and jointly mourned the death of Mr. Simon Nerro Davor.

A number of traditional rulers and religious leaders joined thousands of NDC and NPP members and supporters to attend the funeral of the late Banker, which took place at the Dagbamatey funeral ground amid the firing of muskets, drumming and dancing.

The funeral of the fallen hero, Mr. Simon Nerro Davor, who per the accounts, was, in every way, a father for all in his catchment area and the constituency at large, witnessed a sorrowful occasion, manifested notably on the faces of family members and sympathizers who thronged the funeral grounds on Saturday to pay their last respects to the sorely missed soul.

A solemn memorial service was held for the late iconic stakeholder, and it was marked by emotional tributes from individuals and families.

Tears flowed endlessly down the cheeks of many that filed past the mortal remains of the late board chairman of Avenor Rural Bank before the final burial services.

The funeral of Mr. Nerro Davor saw the presence of the former speaker of parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, the Akatsi South MP, Bernard Ahiafor, Mr. William Kpormatsi, a business tycoon and a politician, Mr. Samuel B.K. Nugblega, some constituency executives, potential aspirants in the upcoming constituency election, and other big wigs of the party in the constituency.

