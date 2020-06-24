Politics

NDC struggling for parliamentary candidates in Eastern Region?

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to show them their parliamentary candidates who will be contesting with the ruling party in the upcoming general elections.

The NDC in the Region for the past three years with the exception of selecting its sitting Members of Parliament and few others are having challenges in the selection of parliamentary candidates for constituencies to compete with the ruling party.



The NDC has five of the 33 parliamentary seats in the region namely, Afram Plains North and South, Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo and Adeiso constituencies. The party is busily shopping for candidates but its members are refusing to show up and get elected.



Barely six months to the general elections, the NDC doesn’t have candidates for Kwahu – Abetifi, Mpreaso, Nkawkaw, Atiwa East, Atiwa West, Akropong, Aburi, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Fanteakwa North, Fanteawkwa South and Achiase constituencies respectively.



NPP Challenge



NPP Regional Secretary, Jeff Konadu, who was outdooring the parliamentary candidates of the party after the successful primaries held over the weekend expressed worry about how the NDC has still not elected their parliamentary candidates in the region.



He is therefore, daring the party to as early as possible come out with their candidates in those constituencies.



He says the inability of the NDC to get candidates for the aforementioned constituencies is as a result of fear but says what they are interested in now is bringing on board the incompetent one, John Mahama.

He said it is ironical that NDC which started their parliamentary primaries about a year ago has still not been able to attain the full complement of their candidates.



“They have successfully affirmed their undisputed incompetent title once again.



The NDC is struggling to have people putting themselves upon for their tickets.



This demonstrates the mass rejection of Mr John Mahama’s second term bid even among their ranks. Indeed, many wives and husbands are saving their spouses in their Party (NDC) because defeat is staring at their faces,” Jeff said.



He questioned, “How can Ghanaians entrust the governance of the nation into the hands of create – loot – share and incompetent NDC?”.



NPP Team



He explained that the Regional Executives of the NPP have the firm conviction that those who have been thoughtfully elected/selected by the delegates represent the aspirations of people in the constituencies.

He added that these are men and women who have sacrificed to push Ghana, and Eastern Region in particular, into the realms of sustained development both for today and future generations.



He then commended all who contributed towards the success of the elections and are yearning for unity as they head towards the December polls.



He also lauded those who became victors after the election and then wished losers better luck next time.



“I will plead with the victors to limit their celebration. It should be in moderation.



Those who won should do inclusive campaigning and reach out to everyone who lost the elections so we can bring everyone on board to prosecute our 2020 agenda”.



Qualified Team



He said at the end of the party contest which was held last Saturday, a total 52 aspirants, comprising seven females and 45 males, contested in 15 out of the 27 constituencies in the Region.

He said this indicates that 12 sitting MPs went unopposed and have gone through popular acclamation at their various constituencies.



The full set of the NPP candidates to represent the party in the December parliamentary elections for the 33 constituencies in the region are: Abetifi – Bryan Acheampong; Mpraeso – Davis Opoku Ansah; Nkawkaw – Joseph Frempong; Abirem – Osei Frimpong; Afram Plains South – William Hor; Afram Plains North – Francis Okore; Akuapem South – Osei Bonsu Amoah; Akuapem North – Nana Ama Asiamah Adjei; Okere – Dan Kwaku Botwe; New Juaben South – Michael Otchere Baafi; New Juaben North – Nana Adjei Boateng and Suhum – Kwadwo Asante.



The others are; Asuogyaman – Paul Ansah; Akwatia – Ernest Yaw Kumi; Upper Manya Krobo – Joseph Tetteh; Lower Manya Krobo – Samuel Nuertey Ayertey; Yilo Krobo – Francis Appertey; Abuakwa North – Gifty Twum Ampofo; Abuakwa South – Samuel Atta Akyea; Nsawam Adoagyiri – Frank Annor-Dompreh; Ayensuano- Samuel Ayeh – Paye Atiwa West – Kwasi Amoako-Atta and Atiwa East – Abena Osei Asare.



The rest are; Fanteakwa South – Okyere Kofi Agyekum; Fanteakwa North – Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah; Achiase – Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo; Asene Manso Akroso – George Aboagye; Ofoase Ayirebi – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Lower West Akim – Charles Acheampong; Upper West Akim – Frederick Adom Obeng; Kade – Alex Agyare; Akim Oda – Alexander Akwasi Aquah and Akim Swedru – Kennedy Osei Nyarko.



He noted that the party is poised to win massively and increase votes both in the parliamentary and presidential polls in the upcoming general elections.



Exiting MPs



He noted that this election saw some sitting MPs exiting which the party views as the expression of the will of the electorate and a part of deepening the democratic credentials of the NPP.

Jeff Konadu noted that the party would tap into the experience and expertise of the existing Members of Parliament and those who were not as successful as the elections are approaching.



He added that some of these MPs leaving Parliament will play respective roles in the party and their exiting is just what delegates need at this moment and we all must respect it.



He noted that, in the coming weeks, the party in the Region is going to roll out monumental developments that have been undertaken by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, led administration.

