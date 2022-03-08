3
NDC supporters painted our Fomena office in opposition colours – NPP

NPP Supporters 71.jpeg Some party supporters demonstrated over the organization of the polling station elections

Tue, 8 Mar 2022

A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fomena Constituency of the Ashanti Region has accused some elements in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of painting the governing party’s office building in the colors of the biggest opposition party.

According to the communications team member, it was a demonstration in the area that triggered the painting of the office.

Some party supporters demonstrated over the organization of the polling station elections at the weekend.

Speaking on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Mr. Emmanuel Dommah denied that the painting of the office in NDC colors was done by NPP supporters.

He stressed that the painting was done by some NDC supporters who joined in the demonstration.

He, thus, apologized to the leadership of the NPP in the Fomena Constituency.

He added that they know the NDC elements who were involved in the painting.

Source: classfmonline.com
