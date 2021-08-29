NDC supports ‘Open Our Borders Now’ demonstration - Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze

File photo

Source: GNA

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region on Friday, August 27 supported a demonstration in the Ketu South Municipality to impress upon the government to open the land borders.

The demonstration dubbed “Open Our Borders Now” start from the Denu Junction to Aflao Victoria Park at 0800 hours sought to express the economic and other hardships the continuous border closure had on the border Municipality and Region as well as other border communities in the country.



Ghana closed her borders (air, land and sea) to human traffic since March last year with the aim of containing the spread of COVID-19. Though the air borders have been opened, land and sea remain closed.



A press statement issued by Madam Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, the Regional Communication Officer, which called on NDC supporters to join the much talked about demonstration with hashtags: #OpenTheBordersNOW, #WeAreSuffering and #WeMustAllLive, asked for strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols including wearing of face masks, observing social distancing, using of hand sanitisers and washing of hands before and after the protest march.

“The NDC in the Volta Region wishes to inform the general public that it has thrown its weight behind the noble cause of the organisers of the Open Our Borders demonstration and calls on our teeming supporters to join the demonstration intended to let the Nana Addo government know that his decision to close the land borders is bringing untold hardship on the people of the Volta Region and other border towns in the country.



“As we call on our supporters to join the demonstration, we also call on the organisers to ensure that participants strictly observe all the COVID-19 Protocols.”