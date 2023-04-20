NDC suspends Evalue-Gwira constituency chairman’s wife

Augustina Ama Tabuah Kwofie is a parliamentary candidate hopeful of the NDC

Augustina Ama Tabuah Kwofie, the wife of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region, has been suspended from the party by the Regional Executives.

Mrs. Kwofie, who has expressed interest in contesting the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NDC in the area, is the fourth person to be suspended for alleged indiscipline during the recent tour of former President John Dramani Mahama in the area.



The three constituency executives of the party, including the Chairman, Emmanuel Ennor Kwofie, the Secretary, Gideon Ansah Mensah, and Organiser, Pius Obosu, had already been suspended for allegedly hooting at the incumbent MP for the area, Kofi Arko Nokoe, during Mahama's visit.



According to a press statement released by the Regional Secretariat of the NDC, a group of party supporters wearing Kwofie's T-shirts hooted at the MP when Mahama visited the area on March 24, 2023.



The incident allegedly went against a directive to parliamentary aspirants not to use the campaign tour to canvass for votes. The statement noted that Kwofie, as a parliamentary aspirant, owed it to herself and the party to ensure that persons wearing her T-shirts conducted themselves well.



Therefore, she has been suspended from the party for three months with immediate effect, and her case will be referred to the disciplinary committee for hearing.



Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:





















GA/SARA