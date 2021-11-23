NDC suspends Mion Constituency chairman

The Chairman has been suspended for a period of two years

The Northern Regional Functional Executive Committee (NRFEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a decision to suspend the Chairman of the Mion Constituency, at least for two years.

Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria was found guilty of “misconduct” and “anti-party behavior”.



The Committee met on Saturday, November 20 to take the decision after the Regional Disciplinary Committee submitted its report.



The report followed investigations into allegations leveled against him by some party members.

“The NRFEC acting in compliance with article 48(1) of the constitution unanimously adopted the report and, decided you are ineligible to hold office for a period of two years beginning from the date of your suspension,” a letter to the now-suspended Constituency Chairman said.



Signed by the Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the letter recommended to Alhaji Zakaria to go to the National Executive Committee (NEC) “if you have any grievance on the committee’s report.”



He is to return any party property in his custody.