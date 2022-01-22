NDC suspends outreach program, directs regional officers to visit victims of explosion

NDC stalwarts, John Dramani Mahama with Ofosu Ampofo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its ongoing outreach programme in the Western Region and has also directed the regional leadership of the party to visit and commiserate with the victims of the deadly explosion.

Following the disaster on Thursday, January 20, the police said its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway. An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims."



“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality."



Thirteen people have so far died in relation to this accident.

The NDC said in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo that it joins other well-meaning Ghanaians first in expressing “our deepest condolences to the families of all persons who lost their lives through this tragic event. The party further takes this opportunity to request the healing mercies of the Almighty God for a speedy recovery of all injured persons. No one could have foreseen a calamity of such magnitude befalling the good of Apiate at a time such as this."



“That said, the party hereby makes a passionate appeal to all Ghanaians, and government in particular to leave no stone unturned in mobilizing the necessary emergency health and disaster relief needed to bring succor to the injured and all displaced persons. With a reported estimate of 95% of all households in Apiate reduced to rubble due to the impact of this disaster, it stands to reason that Government must double-up its efforts in finding temporary shelter for all displaced persons while urgent steps are taken to reconstruct the town and bring normalcy back to the lives of the good people of Apiate,” he added.







Below is the full statement of the party



PRESS RELEASE

21st January 2022



For Immediate Release:



NDC EXTENDS SYMPATHIES TO VICTIMS OF YESTERDAY’S EXPLOSION INCIDENT AT APIATE.



The National Democratic Congress has learned with deep sorrow, the unfortunate news of an incident of explosion in the Western Region town of Apiate.



The sad event which occurred yesterday, 20th January, 2022, is reported to have resulted in unimaginable loss, including the death of seventeen (17) persons, while dozens sustained varying degrees of injuries with many of them in critical condition.

The NDC joins other well-meaning Ghanaians first in expressing our deepest condolences to the families of all persons who lost their lives through this tragic event. The party further takes this opportunity to request the healing mercies of the Almighty God for a speedy recovery of all injured persons. No one could have foreseen a calamity of such magnitude befalling the good of Apiate at a time such as this.



That said, the party hereby makes a passionate appeal to all Ghanaians, and government in particular to leave no stone unturned in mobilizing the necessary emergency health and disaster relief needed to bring succor to the injured and all displaced persons. With a reported estimate of 95% of all households in Apiate reduced to rubble due to the impact of this disaster, it stands to reason that Government must double-up its efforts in finding temporary shelter for all displaced persons while urgent steps are taken to reconstruct the town and bring normalcy back to the lives of the good people of Apiate.



The leadership of the NDC has suspended its ongoing outreach program in the Western Region and has directed the regional leadership of the party to visit and commiserate with the victims of this disaster as soon as possible. May the good Lord continue to heal the injured and comfort the bereaved.



Signed



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

(National Chairman)



