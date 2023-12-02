NDC thinking while Bawumia’s campaign team is being sloppy – Vim Lady

Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady)

Radio and television personality, Afia Pokuaa known widely as Vim Lady is of the view that the National Democratic Congress’ campaign team is thinking while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is being sloppy.

She believes that the NDC is working tirelessly and using its brains to win the hearts of Ghanaians.



Vim Lady as she is popularly referred to, indicated that the tables have turned this time around and the NDC are rather setting an agenda for the NPP; something that used to be the preserve of the NPP in the past.



Vim Lady said it is time the NPP sits up in order to catch up.

“NDC campaign team is thinking. We have not gone into the merits of the 24-hour economy and its feasibility. However, it has generated a conversation and Bawumia is also responding wrongly, did you see what they did to Bryan Acheampong when he spoke about it?



"It tells you that what used to be the case previously when the NPP would set the agenda for the NDC to respond has changed. Now NDC has given NPP a topic and the NPP is answering wrongly.



"Now Bawumia has not provided us with any policy alternative. The only political figure with a policy is John Mahama. Bawumia has to bring a new campaign message. The digitization is not a message because it is nothing new. Mahama has disrupted the NPP campaign for the past two weeks and nothing seems to be done about it from the NPP,” she said on Accra-based OKAY FM.