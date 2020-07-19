NDC to commemorate 8th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death

General News Sun, 19 Jul 2020
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, July 24, will commemorate the eighth anniversary of the death of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.
A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra at 0800 hours.
A statement issued by the party’s Director of Communications, Kraka Essamuah said the ceremony would be conducted in accordance with the Covid-19 protocols.
“Further details of the programme will be communicated in the course of the coming week,” it said.
Source: GNA
