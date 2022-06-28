0
Menu
News

NDC to launch administrative history book in July

Hoisted NDC Flag File Photo: NDC flag

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to launch a book detailing the administrative history of the party this year.

The book launch comes off on July 27, 2022, a date which recalls the day the party received its final certification as a recognised political party in the jurisdiction.

The book covers the period from June 1992 to December 2012, providing information on the government of Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings (late), John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills (late) and the early administrative period of John Dramani Mahama.

According to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the document to be unveiled would help the party reorganize itself together with the youth for their collective future.

“The youth must know where we are coming from so we can help chart the future together,” he said in an interview with the media.

The book will be launched as part of the NDC’s diamond anniversary celebration which was marked on June 10, 2022, at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

“We are inviting each and every Ghanaian not necessarily members of the NDC but every Ghanaian who is interested in the political history of this country to patronise this event and obtain a copy of this valuable book,” Mr Asiedu NKetiah urged.

“It will be useful for political researchers, academics and up and coming politicians,” he mentioned.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Arise Ghana demo: Prepare for a massacre - Sammy Gyamfi to IGP
7 NPP young brains chase MP seats
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists
Related Articles: