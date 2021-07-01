NDC to march for justice over police/military brutalities

NDC to protest against police/military brutalities

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice that its youth wing will stage a street protest on Tuesday, July 6 in Accra.

The protest, according to a letter written to the Inspector General of Police by the party’s National Youth Organiser, is to “demand justice for all persons killed and brutalised by state-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by police and military forces”.



George Opare Addo’s letter to James Oppong-Boanuh was to notify the Ghana Police Service of the protest as per the Public Order Act, Act 491.



Aside the demand for justice for persons killed by police and the military, the protest will also seek social justice for the unemployed youth in the country, the NDC said. “The protest will follow these routes: One chapter will start from Madina, the other from the Accra business district, the third from Osu and the last from Lapaz,” the letter indicated.

“We will all meet at the Jubilee House to present a petition to the President of the Republic, to the Inspector General of Police at the police head office and the Speaker of Parliament at Parliament House.



“We are willing to meet with the police for further discussions on the subject matter.”