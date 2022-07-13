0
NDC to mark 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death with wreath laying ceremony 24 July

69213427 The late John Evans Atta Mills

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Sunday, 24 July 2022, hold a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

“To commemorate 10 years of His passing, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will have a special wreath-laying ceremony on the 24th of July 2022 at 1PM at the Asomdwee Park at Osu in Accra,” the NDC said in a statement signed by its National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Tuesday 12 July.

Professor Atta Mills died on Tuesday, 24 July 2012 while he was President of the country.

He died at 68.

