NDC vastly superior to any party in Ghana – Mahama’s aide

NDC marks 30 years since it formation

Kwakye Ofosu describes Akufo-Addo administration as 'horrible'



NDC stalwarts grace diamond anniversary event at GNAT Hall



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama, has eulogized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as it marks 30 years since its formation.



According to him, the party is vastly superior to any party in the country.



In his view, the NDC has had a positive impact on nation-building compared to the Akufo-Addo-led administration which has been at the helm of affairs for the past six years.



“Three decades of positive impact on nation-building and on the evidence of the horrible display by Akufo-Addo and his NPP over the last six years, we are vastly superior to any party in Ghana,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu posted on his Facebook timeline.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a social-democratic political party in Ghana, founded by Jerry John Rawlings, who was Head of State of Ghana from 1981 to 1993 and the President of Ghana from 1993 to 2001.



The NDC has its roots in two major events, June 4, 1979, Uprising and the 31St December Revolution, which set the tone for transparency, accountability, probity and social justice in governance.



To mark its diamond anniversary, the party held an event at the GNAT Hall in Accra yesterday.



Organized under the theme “Unity. Stability. Development”, the event was graced by some NDC stalwarts and many others including Former President John Dramani Mahama and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The party has so far won four out of the eight General Elections since 1992. The governments of 1993-1996, 1997-2000 (under Jerry John Rawlings), 2009-2012 ( under Atta Mills) and 2012-2016 under John Dramani Mahama) were formed.



