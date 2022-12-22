0
NDC vrs NPP leaders: 2024 polls would be fierce – Analyst

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah says the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections will be fierce considering the leaders elected from both sides of the political divide.

He said the leadership position that would generate interest going forward would be that of the two chairpersons from the two parties.

He explained that whereas Asiedu Nketiah, chairman of the NDC, is a media person, fearless, and would want to state his mind more aggressively, the chair of the NPP is more reserved.

He said Asiedu Nketiah moving from the General Secretary position to the chairperson, has several years of experience and knowledge in electoral reforms.

“Chairman Ntim, like Ofosu Ampofo, is more reserved. Asiedu Nketiah is a radio personality, so this will be a tough battle. In terms of political party experience, I believe Asiedu Nketiah has more than Ntim.”

He, however, admitted that Ntim may be reserved but has strategies that could help NPP retain power.

For the general secretary position, he also indicated it would be interesting between Fiifi Kwtey and Justin Kodua.

He proposed that these leaders campaign on the same platform in 2024 so Ghanaians can see what they are made of.

”I am happy that two young persons are leading the NDC and NPP as chief executives. Whoever wins 2024 will show who had a good strategy,” he added.

