NDC vs. NPP: Whoever loses in 2024 will be in opposition for 32 years – Prophet

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, the General Overseer and founder of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will remain in opposition for another thirty-two years if they lose the 2024 general elections.

He also claims that if the NDC defeats them, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will remain in opposition for 32 years.



He was interviewed on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline.



“If the NDC loses this election, they will not be in power for the next 32 years. This means they will remain in opposition for the next 40 years because they have already been in opposition for 8 years.

"If the NPP loses, it will be in opposition for the next 32 years. Any party that loses the 2024 election will be in opposition for 32 years. That is how God has declared it. Whether you like it or not, that is what God has declared.”



Meanwhile, he has reiterated that if the NDC files Mahama s its presidential candidate, the NPP will break the 8-year jinx.



“John Mahama is the foundation for the NPP to break the 8,” he said. Because of the Nigerian pattern, if Mahama is elected as a presidential candidate, the NPP will break the 8,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong.