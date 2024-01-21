NDC wants power because they’re tired of opposition – NPP's Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications director

Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah the National Democratic Congress’ quest for power is not because they have the people of Ghana at heart.

He says they are fighting to come back to power just because they have stayed in opposition for so long.



Mr Ahiagbah says the largest opposition political party hasn’t proven enough to show that they are ready to lead the country.



He indicates that it will be imperative that the NPP be maintained because the economy is bouncing back, indicating that “we will attain and exceed the pre-COVID-19 growth rate of 7%, again.”



Read His Statement Below

H.E Mahama and the NDC feel they are tired of opposition so, they want power to honeymoon at our expense. They have proposed zero solutions. Check their speeches….no policy proposals, no compelling arguments to explain the need for change. Their message is designed to do one thing, weaponize the economic impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War. Let’s not fall for their pious pretenses. Bawumia and NPP have the answers…



The economy is bouncing back, and the government will do everything to sustain the momentum. We will attain and exceed the pre-Covid-19 growth rate of 7%, again.



Bet on Dr. Bawumia and the NPP to deliver the dream. It is possible together…



