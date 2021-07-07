NDC was allowed to demonstrate because it is a known institution – Governance Expert

Dr Rasheed Draman, Governance Expert

According to him, unlike the NDC which a well-known institution, they were allowed to demonstrate because the police could the party accountable if things go wrong.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie on why the NDC was allowed to demonstrate at the detriment of the #FixTheCountry conveners, Dr Draman said the police may be the only institution that might have answers to the reason but on the governance perspective, the #FixTheCountry campaigners were denied because of the fear of not finding who to hold accountable.

“I am not too sure the police might be able to answer that question but I think it might be because the NDC is a recognized group and have a structure or representation in parliament and is the biggest opposition party so in terms of holding anyone accountable, the police have some record with regards to the NDC but maybe the #FixTheCountry campaigners do not have that in terms of structure, whether they are as organized as the NDC,” he said.



Dr Dramani suggested that even though people need to be given the opportunity to voice out their grievances, Ghana is a democratic state and things must be done in the appropriate way.



“We need to make sure that the political space is not constricted because that’s what happens in other democratic dispensations. People must be free to express their views in a way that can but must be within the context of the law. Given the tension that is rising in our country, the police must find a way to make sure that people air their views in a way that is within the law because when things get bottled up for a long time, you might have some unintended kind of results in the end,” he added.