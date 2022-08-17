NDC was robbed of victory in 2020 - John Akologo Tia

John Akologo Tia, former MP for Talensi

Former Information Minister, John Akologo Tia, has claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was robbed of victory in the 2020 elections.

Without mentioning who robbed the party, he stressed that there was the need to strengthen party structures at the local level to guarantee and protect the party's interest in 2024.



The one-time Member of Parliament for Talensi was speaking at the election of Upper East Regional executives of the United Cadres Front, UCF, a group he says contributed greatly to the NDC's successes in 2020.



“The role of the cadres in the 2020 election cannot be downplayed. Indeed, their contribution to the campaign at the polling station level ensured victory for the NDC which was robbed.



“It is in this connection and direction that I will reiterate the call by the cadres under the leadership of the UCF, for the main party NDC to give affiliation to cadres in the party like has been done for the NDC Professional Forum,” he said.



The former Ambassador of Ghana to Cuba underscored the crucial job cadres undertake in organising the grassroots supporters and floating voters, stressing that they could not be undermined.

The UCF was formed during the revolutions in 1979 and 1981 and were the main implementers of the policies and development projects of the revolution before constitutional rule, a GNA report noted.



It espoused probity, transparency, and accountability with the view of ensuring fairness, justice, and the socioeconomic development of the citizens, it added.



Akologo Tia added that, “goes without any argument that the cadres are essential and integral part of the NDC.



"Here lies the need for the cadre group under the UCF which appears to have gone to sleep, to be rejuvenated and vitalized to work for the success of the NDC,” he emphasized.



SARA