NDC was under pressure to sack Koku Anyidoho long time ago – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

• Koku Anyidoho has been sacked from the National Democratic Congress party

• This comes after several complaints from some members of the party about Anyidoho's behaviour towards the party in public



• According to Asiedu Nketia, the party acted according to their constitution



The general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed that there were several calls from Koku Anyidoho’s constituents and other party members across the country to expel him for his misconduct in public.



According to him, the sacking of Koku Anyidoho from the NDC will make party members very happy.



The NDC general secretary said despite the pressure mounted on them to act hastily, they turned a blind eye to them and acted based on their constitution.

He furthered that Koku Anyidoho was given time to recuse himself before the action taken against him but he did not show up.



In an interview with Citi News, Asiedu Nketia said, “We think that this decision will actually bring entire jubilation across the country because we have been under enormous pressure to act speedily, but we kept our membership reminded that we have all subscribed to a party constitution and due process for everything that we do so they should exercise patience and let us go through the full cycle.”



“So our members were actually impatient with us over this decision and if we had listened to them even including his constituents, we would have even acted in breach of the party constitution, but we felt that every offender should have his day in court. So let us afford him the opportunity to purge himself of any wrongdoing. But unfortunately, he declined that opportunity and we didn’t have any option other than to bring the full force of the law on him,” Asiedu Nketia added.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, Koku Anyidoho was expelled from NDC after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of party met.



Part of the statement read, “You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no longer recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such."

Koku Anyidoho has been asked to return any property in his custody belonging to the party.



Also, he will forfeit monies, dues or subscription fees that he’s made to the party while he was an active member.



