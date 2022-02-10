NDC will abolish E-Levy within 100 days in office – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

NDC, others hit streets to protest E-Levy

NDC describes the introduction of E-Levy as thievery



E-Levy consideration in parliament has been chaotic, inconclusive



The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed the NDC government will abolish E-Levy when they assume power should it be passed.



According to him, the E-Levy will be the first tax to be abolished in their first hundred days in office as it's a daylight robbery and not taxation.



Addressing the crowd gathered at the Obra Spot demonstrating against the E-levy dubbed "Yentua Demo" today, Thursday, 10 February 2022, Asiedu Nketia said, "Let me tell you all right now that in the unlikely event the e-levy is passed, we will abolish it, and it will be the first tax to be abolished within the first 100 days of a future NDC government because we don't see it as a tax, it is daylight robbery, this is not taxation.

"That is not to say we will not be taking other taxes, but we are saying this is thievery, it is not tax based on any production, it's not tax based on any value addition, it is daylight robbery, taking people's capital from their pockets because they chose not to keep the money in their pockets but to keep it on momo wallets."



The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently protesting against the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) presented by the government.



This follows previous messages by the opposition and minority members to the effect that they are against the tax, which will burden Ghanaians more than they already are.



The protest is also to register displeasure with the ongoing UTAG strike and the government's inability to resolve the situation.



