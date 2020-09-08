Politics

NDC will address Ghana's under-development challenges - Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the next NDC government will help solve Ghana's under-development problem by thinking outside the box.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC's 2020 Manifesto on the theme: “The Peoples Manifesto - Changing Lives: Transforming Ghana," he said the Manifesto was a product of outside-the-box thinking.



"For the first time in the history of any political party in this country, we are presenting to you a manifesto that was not developed by leaders of a political party who have arrogated to themselves the power of thinking for other people,” Mr Asiedu Nkatia said.



"We are presenting to you a product of the people's own thinking, what they think is good for them, which we have put together, polished and devolved into implementable programmes."



"We asked the people how they would want to see Ghana in the next four years, what country they envisage to live in the next four years, and how to build that country. And it is out of this conversations that the People's Manifesto was developed."



Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC National Chairman, said the Party's 2020 Manifesto had been prepared with the ordinary man in mind and commended the Manifesto Committee for a very good work done.

He said the Party, when voted back into power, would complete all Senior High School (SHS) E-Blocks, which had been abandoned.



Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo, the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee, said it captures the hopes, needs and aspirations of Ghanaians.



It was based on six thematic areas: Fixing the economy and uniting against poverty, Providing infrastructure for growth, Creating sustainable and descent jobs, Good governance, anti-corruption and accountable governance, and Deepening international relations and foreign affairs.





