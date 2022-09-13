NDC will complete all abandoned projects in Volta region if we win - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has told people in the Volta region that the NDC will complete all projects abandoned in the region if they win the 2024 polls.

He said some of the contractors working the projects were instructed by the Akufo-Addo government to stop work.



“Projects started by the NDC have been abandoned and others that are to be completed in the region are being done at a slow pace. For some of the projects, this government asked contractors to stop work.



“But I make a commitment of the NDC that, God willing and thanks to your votes in 2025, all these projects will resume”, the former President noted when he spoke at grand durbar to mark the climax of the Asogli Yam Festival in Ho.



He also accused the Akufo-Addo administration of losing control in the fight against graft in the country.

According to him, his successor has failed to keep his promises to protect the public purse.



“The NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption. President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the purse. Today, that public purse cannot be found. Revelations in the Auditor General report for 2021 are only a microcosm of the seeming institutionalization of corruption under this administration.”



“I am using this festival to draw attention to this important national issue that requires the support of all citizens. Economic difficulties in the country are unbearable. Cost of living has increased significantly because of rising inflation. Prices are changing in the market every day, and this makes it difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian to survive.”