NDC will never shut up over unfair treatment by institutions of state - Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is an aide to John Mahama

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will continue to make noise about the unfair treatment meted to the party.

He says the party and its members will not keep quiet about major happenings but will continue to drum home the need for them to be treated fairly at all times.



The former Minister believes that different set of rules are used when state institutions are dealing with them and until something is done about it, they will continue to make noise.



Read His Full Statement here



For as long as we in the NDC feel that institutions of state treat us unfairly and in a lopsided manner, we will NEVER keep quiet over such unfairness.

We will speak every time and all the time and the sound of our protesting voices will remain a constant reminder in their ears that we are simply unprepared to allow the mistreatment to continue.



Until all institutions treat us with fairness and balance and do not have a different set of rules for us and another for the NPP, we shall continue to rail and rail loudly.



It doesn’t matter how many of our members are promptly referred to committees and councils for punishment because they protested our mistreatment, we will NEVER, EVER be silent.