NDC will never win power anytime soon – NPP communicator brags

Ali Suraj, Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Ali Suraj, a communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has foretold that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should “never dream” of a return to power as he deems it a non-existing event.

Weighing in on the controversial e-levy debate, Ali Suraj believes the country is on the right path to development under the reigning Akufo-Addo administration despite major social-economic concerns in the country recently.



According to him, having visited several countries across the globe with the likes of Canada, Singapore, Germany, America, the UK, and Spain among others, Ghana is not entirely different in terms of economic concerns. However, the only deferential variable is with tax.



“I have seen so many people pass several comments on this common e-levy. A levy that seeks to change the Ghanaian story and upgrade the country, push the economy and the system,” he told Sefah-Danquah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” political talk show.

He indicated that just like the other countries he had been to, the governing NPP administration intends to mobilize revenue for the developmental agenda through the e-levy and as well reduce Ghana’s rate of borrowing.



Ali Suraj further disclosed that the vision of President Akuffo-Addo comes second to none of the previous administrations as he claims the NDC’s agenda to discredit the NPP for their good works will not earn them power in the next general elections.



“We need to judge Akuffo-Addo based on his vision and the reason but for the NDC whom Ghanaians are looking up to and to think Ghanaians have a future with as an alternative government has failed them with their utterances. Regardless of any party that will come to power now, they still need to borrow money and we are trying to stop that with the e-levy. Rome was never built in a day. God grants power and should power change to the NDC which will never happen, they need to wake up from their sleep. They will realize the NPP did absolute work. NDC is never coming to power any moment soon,” he said.