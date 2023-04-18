NDC will protect ballot boxes from branch to national – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Source: GNA

John Mahama, aspiring Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has tasked supporters of the party to protect the ballot box and stop any moves to disrupt the polls on December 7, 2024.

Addressing branch and constituency executives in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, he advised them to work hard to defend and stay for the counting of votes.



Former President Mahama, who is seeking to lead the NDC said the party would be vigilant at the polling stations during the elections in 2024 calling for transparency at the end of the results.



He said lessons were learned from the previous elections and therefore extra vigilance was what the party needed to annex power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He tasked the constituency and regional executives to make a commitment to run an effective campaign that would drill down to the branches and make available campaign materials and organizations for them to work.

John Mahama, who is confident of becoming flagbearer of the NDC asked the delegates to support him and the party to win the 2024 elections after the presidential primaries.



He urged all parliamentary aspirants to unite after primaries for the NDC to win the elections.



He was accompanied on the tour by Professor Joshua Alabi, former NDC appointees, former MPs, former Ambassadors, some national executives, and the regional officers.