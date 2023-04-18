2
Menu
News

NDC will protect ballot boxes from branch to national – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama Point Up John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

John Mahama, aspiring Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has tasked supporters of the party to protect the ballot box and stop any moves to disrupt the polls on December 7, 2024.

Addressing branch and constituency executives in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, he advised them to work hard to defend and stay for the counting of votes.

Former President Mahama, who is seeking to lead the NDC said the party would be vigilant at the polling stations during the elections in 2024 calling for transparency at the end of the results.

He said lessons were learned from the previous elections and therefore extra vigilance was what the party needed to annex power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He tasked the constituency and regional executives to make a commitment to run an effective campaign that would drill down to the branches and make available campaign materials and organizations for them to work.

John Mahama, who is confident of becoming flagbearer of the NDC asked the delegates to support him and the party to win the 2024 elections after the presidential primaries.

He urged all parliamentary aspirants to unite after primaries for the NDC to win the elections.

He was accompanied on the tour by Professor Joshua Alabi, former NDC appointees, former MPs, former Ambassadors, some national executives, and the regional officers.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Several students trapped as STC bus somersaults on Accra-Kasoa road
NPP aspirant for Kumawu bye-election indicted by US court
Ghanaians are too petty –Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Your son was an armed robber - Police tells Albert Donkor's family
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service
Related Articles: