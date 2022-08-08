NDC will reject Mahama for Duffuor - Volta NDC activists

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region have predicted that the opposition party will finally change the presidential ticket for the 2024 election.

According to Mr. Edzrolali Ajorlolo and Mr. Prosper Dzidzienyo, the party is poised to replace former president John Mahama with former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



“We in the Volta Region are eagerly looking forward to the voting day so that we can take the decisive decision to make Dr. Kwabena Duffuor our party’s flagbearer for 2024.



“We have heard that other regions are similarly poised to vote for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as the party’s new leader,” Mr. Edzrolali said at a press conference in Accra.



The vow comes days after branch executives of the NDC in Greater Accra also vowed to vote massively for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor in order to change a history of neglect and deprivation under the leadership of John Mahama.



According to Mr. Ajorlolo, former President John Mahama has had his turn and now in the interest of the larger party, NDC has to elect a new face for its presidential ticket.



“There is a reason why corporate entities rebrand – to spice up their appeal. Mr. Mahama has been the leader of the NDC since 2012. We believe the time has come for the party to rebrand.”

He added that apart from the need to rebrand, there is a silent consensus among executives within the party that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will be a strategically winsome flagbearer because of a number of factors.



“The NPP has nothing on Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, unlike Mr. Mahama whom they have succeeded in tagging as corrupt and incompetent. Within the party, there is the firm expectation that the NDC will win the 2024 election if it changes its flagbearer and Dr. Duffuor just happens to present all the winsome qualities, whether in terms of tribe, experience, or image,” he said.



Seconding him at the press conference was Mr. Prosper Dzidzienyo, who also praised Dr. Duffuor’s resourcefulness.



“Even though he is not in office, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has started the “Ahotor” project and it is something that is really rekindling hope among the despondent grassroots of our party.



“His election as flagbearer will be the grassroots way of welcoming his leadership in expectation that he will transform the NDC,” Mr. Dzidzienyo said.