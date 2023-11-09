‘NDC will review the lease agreement on the Ada Sorngor Lagoon’ - Joseph Yamin

Joseph Yamin with some NDC executives at Toflokpo in the Ada West District

The national organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has asserted that the NDC government is determined to amend the part of the constitution that allows ElectroChem Ghana Limited to gain possession of the Ada Sorngor Lagoon concession to salvage the inhabitants whose livelihood depends on the lagoon.

He adds that the constitution amendment will also free them from the torture meted out to them by ElectroChem Ghana Limited.



He made this statement on November 8, 2023, when he led a delegation of Greater Accra NDC executives and Sege Constituency executives to extend condolences to a bereaved family at Toflokpo in the Ada West District whose member was gunned down by unidentified police personnel on November 6, 2023.



“As a political party, John Dramani Mahama concerned, and both Sege NDC Parliamentary Candidate and Constituency Executives, we desire to have firsthand information about the incident and we observed that the people are suffering under the law”, he said.



Joseph Yamin maintained that the ruling government has set a bad precedent to overlook the law while his people are harmed unconcernly hence, charging the people to vote the NDC into power to amend the law on the lagoon.



The NDC’s Sege Constituency Chairman, Enoch Teye Sewornu has expressed that the indigents of Ada will not resist any investment in the lagoon, however, the people are not content with an investment that claims their lives.



He added that NDC as a social democrat party will find an antidote to future conflicts concerning the lagoon.

He also chided the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for remaining mute over the numerous petitions presented to him by the aggrieved people some months ago. He therefore implored the (NPP) government to expedite steps to control the killings.



The parliamentary candidate, Daniel Kessie Bessey expressed gratitude to the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama for his overwhelming concern shown to the people of Ada, notably the bereaved family.



“The NDC is bent on resolving the feud in the lagoon as we prepare to take power from NPP in the next election”, he said.



On Monday, November 6, 2023, it was confirmed that Korletey Wormenor from Salom perished at gunpoint in a clash with some unknown policemen and salt miners at the Lagoon in the Ada West District.



The demise of Korletey Wormenor is the second time a citizen of Ada has been shot in a fight at Ada Sorongor.



On Friday, May 17, 1985, Margaret Kuwornu, a pregnant woman was shot by a police raid on salt winners at the lagoon.