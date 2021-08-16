NDC will sack EC boss Jean Mensa – Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has revealed that the future NDC administration will find all means to remove the current Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa, from office just as her predecessor was kicked out.

According to him, “When we (NDC) come to power, we will use all means and procedure used in sacking Madam Charlotte Osei to also kick Jean Mensa out”.



Mr Otokunor revealed this in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM.



He claimed that Mrs Mensa does not deserve to occupy the position, looking at how she conducted the 2020 general elections characterized by violence and saw at least seven people dead across the country.



He continued that “I have said it and will say it again that, considering Jean Mensa’s duty as Electoral Commissioner, she does not deserve to occupy that position; not even for another day but because President Akufo-Addo does not work by democracy, she will still be there”.



He added that “But when we (NDC) come into power, we will use all means by the same procedure used in sacking Charlotte Osei to kick Jean Mensa out”.

Meanwhile, the NDC earlier, in a press statement issued by the party’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, had outlined 34 Electoral reforms after it boycotted the Electoral Commission-led efforts towards reforms.



The opposition party says it wants the appointment of the EC chairperson to have prior approval of Parliament.



It also insisted the voting period of 7 am to 5 pm on Election Day to be maintained.



The statement further categorically explained that their proposals for electoral reforms and the resultant consultations are borne out of the “serious flaws and failings” the NDC observed during a comprehensive review and audit of the 2020 elections that “affected the credibility of the elections.”



Mrs Mensa was appointed as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana on 23rd July 2018 after the removal of Ms Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei by the Akufo Addo-led government.