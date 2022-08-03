NDC will snatch Dome-Kwabenya seat if a bye-election is called – Poll

The Global Info Analytics group has projected that the New Patriotic Party, NPP, will lose the Dome-Kwabenya Parliamentary seat in the event of a bye-election.

According to their latest survey findings, the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, candidate will win the seat whether embattled current Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo contests as an independent candidate or the NPP comes in with a new face.



The report said from the over 530 respondents used in the survey, Adwoa Safo as an independent candidate will poll 32% of votes as against 20% and 42% for the NPP candidate and NDC candidates respectively.



In the case of Adwoa Safo not contesting at all, the NPP and NDC candidates ended up with 34% and 59% respectively, the survey revealed.



The survey used Mike Oquaye Jnr as the tentative NPP candidate (he lost the 2020 primaries to the incumbent) and Faustina Elikplim Akurugu (the NDC’s 2020 aspirant).



The NPP has won over the last four election cycles with the seat currently being held by Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The recently dismissed Minister for Women, Gender and Social Protection, is also facing a Parliamentary decision as to whether her seat should be declared vacant over unauthorized absence beyond the 15 consecutive sitting threshold.



The Minority members on the Privileges Committee want the Adwoa Safo removed even though the Minority members insist that she should be given a hearing before that decision is made. She has failed since April to appear before the committee – either in person or via virtual means.



Speaker Bagbin is expected to deliver a ruling on the committee report when the House reconvenes in October 2022. If the seat is declared vacant, it will trigger the first bye-election under the current Parliament.



