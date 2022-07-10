NDC will stabilize economy in 2024 - Atta Mills

Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem MP, Samuel Atta Mills

Source: GNA

Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Constituency, has assured Ghanaians that the economy will be stabilized when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 general elections.

He said the NDC party will implement and bring out the best strategies, policies, interventions and work hard to develop the country by fixing the enormous challenges confronting it.



Speaking at a grand durbar of the 2022 Edina Bakatue Festival, Mr Atta Mills stated that the NDC after taking over will fix the country’s economy and related challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, irregular supply of electricity for the betterment of the citizenry.



The weeklong festival, climaxed on Saturday, is on the theme: “Buy Made in Ghana Goods, Use Made in Ghana Products and Support Ghanaian Industries to Create Employment for the Youth”.



He called on the people to vote massively for the NDC during the election to help them solve the economic crisis hindering the progress of the country.



The NDC, he noted, had laid down measures, policies and innovations to bounce the country back to recover the economy from the doldrums.



Speaking on the theme, Roberta Dawson-Amoah, a representative from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), urged the citizenry to patronize products and goods made in the country.

That, she said, will portray our culture and goods for others to see us as Africans and Ghanaians and purchase such products.



Madam Dawson-Amoah said the culture, traditions and history of Ghana was beautiful and unique and that symbolizes tourism.



She called on them to take advantage of the tourism opportunities, invest in them to create employment to reduce unemployment in the Municipality.



Mr Solomon Ebo Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) hinted that the Assembly would soon bring down buildings, structures among others without permit in the Municipality to help reduce incidences of flooding.



He appealed to the citizenry to eschew among others insults and misunderstanding and collaboratively help in the development of KEEA to improve the standard of living of the people.



Mr Appiah called on the citizenry to prioritize made in Ghana goods and product to contribute to the national agenda of promoting made in Ghana in the country.