NDC will strongly guide against rigging by NPP and EC in 2024 elections – Asiedu Nketia

General secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has stated that the party will strongly guide against vote rigging by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Electoral Commission (EC) in the 2024 general elections in the Ashanti region.

The NDC scribe noted that votes amassed in the region have always been countered by votes rigged by the NPP with the help of the (EC) by capitalizing on the non-vigilance by the NDC party polling stations agents.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia made the statement in an interview on Otec FM’s political program ‘Dwabrem’, hosted by Dr Cash, on Friday, August 19, 2024.



Mr Asiedu Nketia is leading a team from the National Office in Accra to supervise the ongoing branch registration for its members, starting from August 19 to September 3, 2022, in the region.



The registration, according to General Mosquito, will be done through vigilance to avoid infiltration by individuals who are not loyal to the party, with the help of national officers who are assigned to every constituency in the region.

He noted that “though the Ashanti is an opposition area, the party keeps on appreciating votes yearly in the presidential which means people like the party. Therefore, if we will put good measures, there is a possibility that more votes can be harvested to win the 2024 elections”.



“The party harvested more genuine votes in the 2020 presidential elections in the region but the votes were cancelled by the ‘illegal votes’ by the NPP. If we want to make progress in the region, the structures at the branch, the constituency and the regional levels must be strengthened,” he added.



"There was an instance where NDC got zero in both 2020 presidential and presidential elections results at a polling station where it is represented by nine branch executives. So this time the party will select qualified party agents through the members’ registration,” he posited.