NDC will use their MPs to frustrate gov’t – Bawumia to Majority Caucus

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, says the opposition NDC, has hatched a plan to use their members of parliament to frustrate plans of the government.

“The propaganda machinery of the NDC will be oiled using their representation in Parliament. Every conceivable government intervention or intention will be seriously attacked.



"They will question the government’s promises, they will question the government’s achievement and they will question the government’s intention, they will unleash these attacks both on the floor of Parliament and outside the floor.



“There is no better group to respond to these attacks to set the record straight and to match them boot for ‘chalewote’ than the Majority Caucus of Parliament. So we need to tell our story in terms of what we have been able to accomplish,” Dr. Bawmia told the ruling party’s caucus in Parliament at a workshop at Mpraeso in the Eastern region.

He challenged the NPP lawmakers to counter the supposed plans of the opposition party with the achievement of the government.



According to Dr. Bawumia, government communicators have a good story to tell because the government has reduced poverty in the country.



“We need to let Ghanaians know how we have been able to reduce, not completely eliminate, but to reduce the hardships. The hardships were there before we came into government in 2017 and we have done so much and this is an area we should not shy away from. In the area of social interventions, our government has been just marvelous.”