NDC will win 2024 elections with Assin North formula – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has declared that the NDC will emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections without any strife.

The NDC flagbearer’s confidence is informed by the massive support the party received and enjoyed from the people of Assin North during the by-election despite the hurried road projects the constituency saw the NPP undergo for their votes.



During the NDC ‘Thank You Rally’ organised in Assin North on Saturday, July 8, 2023, to thank the people for their love, Mahama said that the residents had taught the NDC a lesson they will never forget and that was what they were going to leverage to rope in more support for the 2024 polls.



“You have shown us what we call the Assin North formula. And it is this Assin North formula we will use to win the 2024 elections,” Mahama said during the rally.



Using the same platform, John Dramani Mahama drummed home his and the NDC’s relentless support to the residents of Assin North henceforth.



He added that the Assin North people are very dear to the NDC party and would never be forgotten.

“If history is being written about elections in Ghana, the people of Assin North will have their name written in gold. The victory in this by-election is the beginning of our march to recapture power. We are carrying the same momentum to the 2024 general election. I have faith in the Almighty God to grant the NDC victory in the next election,” he said.



ABJ/WA







