NDC will win 2024 polls with revived energy – Mahama

2020 Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed optimism that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 elections.

He said the party has picked lessons from the 2020 elections, lessons he indicated, will inform them on how to approach the next elections.



He told supporters of the NDC in the Western Region on Thursday October 14, as part of his thank you you tour that “So, when I said do or die, I meant we will work hard.”



“I strongly believe that God will give us victory in the next elections,” he added stressing “NDC will win the 2024 elections with revived energy and lesson learned from the 202 elections.”



Mr Mahama further encouraged members of the party to partake in the upcoming internal elections to elect executives ahead of the next general elections.



“This is a party that believes in rule of law and is law abiding, and so when the time comes and you feel qualified you can partake in in the exercise,” the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC added.

He had indicated that times are hard for Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo administration.



He said food prices and other commodities are increasing on a daily basis.



“Fuel costs are rising, every day the pump prices go up,” he said in a meeting with chiefs in the Eastern region as part of his Thank You tour.



He added “This year many unions are unhappy with the negotiations that took place where a paltry 4 per cent was given to them” when those of Article 71 officeholders have been given wider increment.



“Even though you do free SHS you have no jobs for them to do when they come out. Times are hard and people suffering, food prices are going up. every day the prices are increasing,” he stressed.

“These are things that are not going on well and I believe Nananom (Chiefs) will speak about it,” the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections said in an earlier meeting with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday, October 12.



He also indicated that the 2020 manifesto document of the NDC contained the solutions to all the challenges that Ghanaians are saddled with at the moment.



The manifesto contained plans for job creation, for the economy and also infrastructure, he said.



There was a plan to create one million jobs for Ghanaians in the document, he said, while addressing a group of Ghanaians in the Eastern Region as part of his thank you tour..



“The high unemployment rate, business are suffering, the economy is collapsing. All the answers to what Ghana is going through today are in NDC’s 2020 manifesto.

“The big push for infrastructure, 10 billion dollars into infrastructure to construct our roads, our hospitals, our schools, they are all in our 2020 manifesto,” Mr Mahama said.



Mr Mahama further said that due to the good contents of the NDC’s manifesto, that of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was relegated to the background by analysts.



“After the launch of our manifesto no one discussed the NPP’s manifesto, they all focused their attention on ours, the plan to create one million jobs was also in there.”