NDC will win Adwoa Safo's Dome Kwabenya seat if declared vacant – Minority

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The minority caucus in Parliament has expressed its confidence in gaining an additional seat in the current hung Parliament if the Dome Kwabenya seat is declared vacant and a subsequent by-election is conducted.

Adwoa Safo, who currently occupies the seat on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is ‘shaky’ in her legislative role as Parliament through Speaker Alban Bagbin will determine whether she retains her seat or relinquish it owing to her long absence from Parliament and failure to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee to justify her absence.



The decision according to the Speaker will be taken when Parliament returns from recess in October.



But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News on September 4, Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi indicated that Parliament should endeavour to put the decision on hold because Adwoa Safo deserves an audience.



He however said in the event the seat is declared vacant, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will snatch it from the governing NPP.



“I don’t think so [that Adwoa Safo’s seat should be declared vacant]. If her seat is to be declared vacant, there are other seats which must equally be declared vacant [like] the regional minister Greater Accra [Henry Quartey]. You have to find out from her why didn’t you come for the hearing,” he said

“I’m not a member of the committee so I will not be able to know if they have exhausted all [means to reach her]. Well, the report has been presented and let’s see what the Speaker will say but even when that seat is declared vacant, NDC will win that seat,” the Ketu North MP added.



The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament also disclosed that the NDC will field a candidate who is capable of guaranteeing victory for the party in the by-election.



“You know the last year’s 2020 results? We will win [if the seat is declared vacant]. We have a strong candidate who can win that seat,” he emphasized.



Sarah Adwoa Safo has been in the news recently following her long absence from the country and away from her Parliamentary duties.



Her actions have currently necessitated the majority caucus to push for her seat to be declared vacant while the minority are against the move.

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also recently relieved her of her post as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection – a move she says will help her focus on her Parliamentary work.



She was recently reported to be in the country when Parliament went on recess but her aide, Nana Dubin Kwapong, in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on August 16 said she has returned to the United States of America.



DS/PEN