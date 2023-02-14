1
NDC will win by a wide margin in 2024 – Opare Addo

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 11 At 1.12.00 PM 1.jpeg George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, says his party would win if elections were held today.

According to him, the NPP government is the worst in the country’s history, adding that former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo’s picketing at the Finance Ministry says it all.

Explaining the readiness of the NDC for the 2024 general elections, Opare Addo said his party will increase its votes by a wide margin.

“We will increase our votes in the next election …It is not only about victory, it is about the state of the Ghanaian economy. It is about you and I. if 70-Year olds, 90-year olds today are picketing at the Finance Ministry, then you should know all is not well in this country.

“To have a Former Chief Justice, who is an article 71 office older, and still a member of Governing Council of the University of Ghana, then you should know all is not well. So, it is not only about the NDC Winning power, but it is about the soul of this country,” Opare Addo said.

If we don’t speak the truth to this government, it won’t be a good thing for this country. Ghana is bankrupt as we speak,” he explained on Atinka TV’s Oman Mu Nsem, hosted by Nana Owoahene Acheampong.

