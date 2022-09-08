NDC will win successive general elections if it increases its votes in Ashanti region - Dr Adu Gyamfi

Head of the Political Science Department at KNUST, Dr Samuel Adu-Gyamfi

A Senior History and Political Studies lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win successive general elections in Ghana if it increases its votes in the Ashanti region.

He noted that it will only be feasible if the party can galvanize support from the typical Asante people in the region where the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the dominant force.



Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi said this during an interview on Otec FM’s morning show “Nyansapo” hosted by Captain Koda, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.



He was commenting on tribal allegations levelled by the NDC that persons with Asante origins are being persecuted and denied registration by the NPP at the just-ended NDC Regional Branch registration.



This, according to the NPP in Ashanti in a press conference denied and is welcoming those victims into the NPP fold.



Dr. Adu Gyamfi, however, believes that the NDC should avoid ethnic sentiments and concentrate on political formation in the region to increase their thresholds to win the 2024 general elections.

“If the NDC can win a lot of typical Asante votes, they will not lose general elections again in the country. Elections is about numbers, the more your numbers are higher, the greater the chance of winning,” he posted.



The NDC since the 2016 elections has had their votes in the region appreciating, a thread.



Dr. Adu Gyamfi stated that if the NDC targets the region as its stronghold, its chance of winning the 2024 elections is brighter.



He added that “the NPP can match the NDC in elections if the NDC concentrates and put up good measures to win Asante votes as a region and a people in Ashanti, NPP cannot march them in winning the 2024 general elections and beyond.”