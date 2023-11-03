NDC won’t fight EC over voter register exhibition – Mustapha Gbande

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says despite raising concerns with Ghana’s electoral management body, the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to conduct the recent limited voter registration exercise at the district level, it has no objections to the planned exhibition of the voters’ register.

The EC on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, announced that it will exhibit the provisional voters’ register from November 3 to November 7 2023 at all 38,622 polling stations across the country.



Reacting to the EC’s public announcement in an interview, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC said, “It is not about being happy. Why centralize registration for people to go through stress? the EC made the registration cumbersome.”



Despite these concerns, Mustapha Gbande, emphasized that the NDC would not engage in further disputes with the EC regarding the voter register exhibition exercise and was determined to focus on mastering the electoral landscape to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

“That is the NDC’s position as far as this exercise is concerned. We have no objections to the exhibition they want to do. We will follow through, get people verified, and then we can move on to the district assembly elections.



The NDC Deputy General Secretary has, however, cautioned that the party would not hesitate to raise red flags during the process if need be.