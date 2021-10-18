NDC won the 2020 elections - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

•John Mahama has said the NDC won the 2020 elections

• He accused the NPP of using soldiers to change ballot boxes



• He says the NDC will win the 2024 elections



Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he is convinced the National Democratic Party won the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections in parliament.



According to him, the ruling party used chaos and soldiers to snatch them of their victory.



"I mean we won the majority in parliament but you saw what happened on the day and at many of the coalition centers. They injected soldiers in there and forced the electoral officers to pronounce results that were not real," he alleged.

Citing the incident that happened at Sefwi-Wiaso, Mr Dramani Mahama said he is convinced his party, National Democratic Congress, won the presidential election.



"If you take the case of Sefwi Wiawso the polling station where I won the presidential elections, the ballot box for the parliamentary was asked to be brought to the regional coalition center instead of the district coalition center. That last ballot box on the way go missing and based on that they declared the NPP the winner I mean those are some of the things that happened."



Despite these actions, he says the NDC is hopeful of winning the 2024 elections.



“Why not I mean for the party that went from 4. something million votes to almost 6.million votes how you can say there's no hope. There is definitely hope. But for a lot of scheming that took place, the NDC would have won the 2020 elections. I do believe that we did win, but a lot of things went untoward and so even though power didn’t come into our hands doesn’t mean that we do not have the prospect of winning.



The former president said this in an interview with Global FM in the Volta Region.

Mr Dramani Mahama questioned the type of democracy the NPP is using to govern the country as he believes they use intimidation and violence to win votes.



"Look at all these things that happened, even this morning I saw that of the Cape coast municipal Assembly where 77 votes were counted after 63 assembly members voted. What kind of democracy is that?”



John Dramani Mahama is currently on a “Thank you” tour in the Volta Region.