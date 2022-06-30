NDC would lose 2024 election if Mahama becomes flagbearer again – Boateng Gyan

Former NDC National Organiser, Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former National Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has predicted a loss for the party should ex-president Mahama lead as flagbearer in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

He attributed his prediction to a divine orchestration by God looking at the political landscape of the country since the Fourth Republic.



The NDC stalwart told Kwamina Sam Biney, host of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, on Wednesday that given the history of Ghana’s politics anyone who has been to the presidency has served only eight years.



He clarified that the eight-year term could be a combination of being Vice President and finally succeeding as President or the individual serving all two terms as President.



In his explanation, Yaw Boateng Gyan stated that the late President Jerry John Rawlings served eight years with Akaa as a vice in the first term and subsequently John Atta Mills in the second term; then Kufuor and Aliu Mahama did eight years and ended it.



“We lost power in 2016 when we were in control of all the opportunities. In 2020, we lost again and we have had to sit down and ask ourselves if it is God who is controlling our fate…Since the Fourth Republic, no one has been to the presidency for more than eight years.

"Mahama has been vice under Mills for four years and then became president for four years making eight…When he stood in 2016, what happened? He lost”



This, Mr. Boateng Gyan, said implies that John Dramani Maham has served his full term [eight years] and therefore following the trend cannot become president anymore



Beyond that, he said that people are questioning if the party lacks people with presidential qualities to capture political power for the NDC.



He, however, declared that should John Mahama become flagbearer of the NDC, he would still campaign for him to win because there is no bad blood between them.