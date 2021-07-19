NDPC almost done with Ghana’s medium term dev’t framework

Director General of the National Development Planning Commission, Dr. Kodjo Essien Mensah-Abrampa

In accordance with Article 36 Clause 5 of the 1992 Constitution, the National Development Planning Commission ( NDPC) is almost done with Ghana’s Medium Term National Development Framework.

The framework is a four-year strategic document that details how Government intends to deliver on its promises to Ghanaians.



Director General of the National Development Planning Commission, Dr. Kodjo Essien Mensah-Abrampa, at a media briefing today Sunday July 18 announced that the document which focuses on lifting the economy out of the shackles of Covid19, creating jobs for the youth and generating wealth, when completed will be sent to Parliament for approval.



Cabinet this weekend also completed its internal review on Government’s progress for the first half of this year.

Key highlights was that economy is gradually seeing a rebound with current growth rate pegged at 3.1% for the first quarter of the year..



The issue of increasing rate of piracy and terrorism along our northern borders and on the Gulf of Guinea were critically analyzed.



“There is a need for Government and citizens to collaborate to ensure that we safeguard the peace we have and protect the state from any foreign insurgency.”