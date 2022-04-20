0
NDPC challenged to develop comprehensive long-term plan for Ghana

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Director-General of Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has challenged the National Development Planning Commission, NDPC, to come up with a comprehensive development plan and push lawmakers to pass it into law.

He said this will prevent ruling governments to stop the habit of abandoning projects by their predecessors.

His comments follow a call by a Government Statistician to audit policies by successive governments since 1962 to propel an effective strategy implementation towards development.

However speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show Dr. Oduro Osae said auditing comes with a comprehensive review of what has previously been done which he said the Audit Service does every year but “successive governments will refuse to continue already started projects if there is no comprehensive development plan to guide their manifestos and policies”, hence, passing it into law is the way to go.

A senior lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Prof. Emmanuel Mawutor Mensah questioned the appointment and effectiveness of people at the Audit Agency.

