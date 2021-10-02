NEDCo staff withdraw services in Tamale over recent attack

William Asare, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of NEDCo

Workers of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in the Tamale enclave have withdrawn their services with immediate effect.

According to them, their decision follows the attack of their office and vandalization of properties in the process by some residents.



Addressing a press conference to announce the withdrawal of service, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of NEDCo in the Northern Region, William Asare, said the workers of NEDCo fear for their lives, hence the withdrawal.



According to him, NEDCo loses GH¢8.5million, which is about 45 percent of revenue in the Northern Region, every month due to power theft.



He wondered why these acts are not happening in other parts of the country but only in the Northern Region.



Mr. Asare disclosed that they would only go back to work if they are assured of their safety and security.



“Our lives are in danger and we have families to take care of. We will only get back to work if we get the assurance of safety.”

On Tuesday, September 21, some residents of the Tamale metropolis were allegedly assaulted by police personnel for illegal electricity connections.



A viral video on social media revealed how customers – who were alleged to have engaged in the illegal connections – were manhandled and assaulted by police officers with objects.



Following that, some residents embarked on a protest to register their displeasure over the brutalities, attacking the Lamashegu Divisional Police Command.



Their protest also resulted in the destruction of some properties at the NEDCo office.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has indicated that the four officers who meted out the punishment to the residents in the viral video will face service inquiry subject to the regulations of the Service.



They have since been interdicted.