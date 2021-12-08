NET2 presenter vs IGP case: You don’t know the people you are dealing with, you’re a young lawyer – Judge

Sammy Darko is lawyer for the former IGP, David Asante-Apeatu

David Asante-Apeatu sues NET2 presenter for defamation

Sammy Darko is lead lawyer for former IGP, Asante-Apeatu



Drama in court in former IGP vs Kweku Annan's case



The High Court-General Jurisdiction 8, presided over by Justice Ekow Baiden, is hearing a case of defamation brought before it by a former Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu against Net 2 TV's Justice Kweku Annan.



As reported by the New Crusading Guide newspaper, there was drama in court on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, when lawyers for Asante-Apeatu, led by Sammy Darko, attempted to move an application on notice for judgment in default of defence.



The judge eventually told the former IGP’s lawyer that he is a small boy at the bar and that he should slow down.

This was after Judge Ekow Baiden retorted, “You seem to be in a hurry to finish this case.”



Here is a transcription of some of the conversations that ensued in the courtroom between the judge and the former IGP’s lawyer:



Judge: You seem to be in a hurry to finish this case.



Lawyer: Yes, my Lord. And today being my birthday, I would have loved to move the motion and get a judgment for my client.



Judge: Laughs, you are a young man, how old are you at the bar, you don’t know the people you are dealing with.

Lawyer: My Lord, I am in my 5th year. I know the people I am dealing with. I have other cases against them before your sisters and brothers.



Judge: Laughs, I don’t know them. But I don’t want my judgment to be set aside



Lawyer: But my lord we have complied with all the rules.



Judge: Counsel, this is what I want you to do, I want you to issue a hearing notice and serve it personally on the defendant.



Lawyer: My Lord, that will be difficult, if you look at the trajectory of this case, the defendant has been evading service from day one, it is difficult serving him, that is why we came before you previously for substituted service. But now, he has entered appearance through a lawyer.

Judge: Counsel, you say today s your birthday, if I were you, I will use my birthday to write a letter to the registry and let Clark together with the court look for him and service him. You don’t know the people you are dealing with.



Lawyer: But my lord, we have already complied with all that.



In the end, the judge did not allow for the motion for judgment for default of defence to be moved although lawyers for the IGP have successfully served the defendant through his lawyers at Kwame Gyan and Associates and there is proof of service on the docket.



The judge insisted hearing notice should be served personally on justice Annan and adjourned the case to the 13th of December 2021.