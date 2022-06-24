NGO, MP encourage learners to cultivate reading habit

Students and prominent persons at the reading event at Asuogyaman

School children in the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region have been encouraged to cultivate the habit of reading which would serve as the required foundation in their development and meaningful progress.

At an event at the Tortibo D/A Basic School, prominent persons read to the students where they asked questions from the story to test their comprehension of the students.



The event dubbed, “MP’s Reading with Learners Project” organized by Pencils of Promise, an NGO in collaboration with the Office of the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern.



The event is considered an essential step in broadening the scope of knowledge of the pupils in obtaining the appropriate knowledge to push them towards their development.



The aim, was to motivate the children to cultivate the habit of reading as well as draw inspiration from the prominent personalities who read to them. The event formed part of the tenth anniversary celebrations of the NGO.



Parents were also urged to encourage their children to read more. A Teacher Support Officer and Coach to the Tortibo community speaking on behalf of Pencils of Promise in explaining the significance of the event said, the exercise was to ensure that the kids, by seeing their MP read, would be motivated to emulate them.



“The main reason for this is to encourage the children to realize that reading is an important aspect of life. When they see, their MPs, queen mothers read, they the children should be encouraged to add reading to their lives,” she said.

The formation of reading clubs in the various schools is expected to whip up the reading interest in the students while plans are also in place to reward the best readers to serve as further motivation.



She said e-readers and story books have been provided for the learners by the NGO to facilitate their reading. Using his own upbringing as an example to motivate the learners, the MP, Thomas Ampem Nyarko urged them to emulate his feat as a lawmaker despite his modest upbringing, even though many of them came from poor backgrounds.



According to him, one of the keys to ensuring success is cultivating the practice of reading, urging the students to strive hard to ensure success.



“One key to this (becoming successful) is reading and that is why I’m so proud of the Pencils of Promise for your interventions”, said the MP.



He commended the NGO for the various educational interventions it is undertaking in the Constituency to ensure that education is improved in the area. The school has excelled in various district and regional reading competitions and the project is expected to further enhance the reading skills of the students.



As part of other initiatives to improve the reading skills and habits of the young ones, students in the Asuogyaman District, the lawmaker is organizing reading clinics amongst various reading clubs in basic schools in his constituency, hoping that it boosts their vocabulary over time.

He commended teachers for their sacrifices including “teaching without textbooks, transportation challenges and other difficulties and urged them to continue giving of their best.



Dr. Mrs. Cecilia Agbey, Principal of the Mount Mary College of Education commended the teachers for their dedication towards the training of the pupils while finding time to include the reading act.



She identified reading as a major difficulty among most students. She said, “The biggest problem we have these days is the inability to read”, adding that concerted effort must be put in place to address the problem.



The personalities who read the story to the pupils included Mr. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Dr. Mrs. Cecilia Agbey, Principal of the Mount Mary College of Education, Miss Juliana Abbey from the Dept of Gender, E/R and Nana Nyanya Amartey Agblah, a queen mother.