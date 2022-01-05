NGO constructs Skill Training Centre for Assanso Community

The Centre, when completed, will train the youth and single mothers

Source: GNA

The Exploring Dreams Foundation (EDF), a Non - Governmental Organisation (NGO), based at Assanso in the Amansie East District, has cut the sod for the construction of a modern skills training centre for the Assanso Community.

The Centre, when completed, will train the youth and single mothers in tailoring, dressmaking, carpentry, event organisation, bakery and catering to create employment for themselves and improve on their livelihoods.



Speaking at the ceremony, Nana Yaa Barnie Twumasi Ankrah, Nkosuohemaa of Assanso and Founder of EDF, said the centre had also been provided with a truck to support its activities.



She said the centre would provide employable skills and training that would help reduce unemployment and improve the livelihoods of the people in the community.



Nana Twumasi Ankrah said the NGO had over the years provided school uniforms, learning, and teaching materials to some basic schools as well some underprivileged students in the community.



Additionally, with the help of donors, the organization had also provided financial support for some needy but brilliant students to enable them to pursue their education at the tertiary levels.

She called on well-meaning natives of Assanso and others to get on board to develop the community.



Nana Karikari Apau 11, chief of Assanso, advised the youth in the community to take advantage of the skill development and training centre to acquire employable skills to earn a decent living.



Mr Francis Guggisberg, Head Teacher of Assanso SDA Primary School expressed gratitude to EDF for its immense contribution towards improving education in the area.



He advised parents and students to take advantage of the many education policies by the government to climb higher on the education ladder.